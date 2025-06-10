Tragic Leap: Social Media Video Precedes Fatal Bridge Jump

A young man of 22, Vishal Gupta, allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the Bhagalpur bridge on the Ballia-Deoria district border, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Gupta was accused in a case of abduction involving a minor that was filed in June. The mother of the girl lodged the complaint, leading to his implication. His lifeless body was found in the Saryu River by the police.

A video making rounds on social media shows Gupta pleading his innocence, asserting he was unjustly implicated in the case before he made the tragic decision. Despite this, the police confirmed that the deceased's family has yet to file a formal complaint.

