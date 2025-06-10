Left Menu

NaMo App Survey Sparks Massive Civic Engagement

A survey on the NaMo app marking 11 years of Modi's governance received 5 lakh responses on its first day. With 77% completion, the survey shows high civic participation. Leading states with responses include Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. It aims to gauge public opinion on national issues and government initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:18 IST
NaMo App Survey Sparks Massive Civic Engagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A survey conducted via the NaMo app has sparked significant civic engagement, amassing 5 lakh responses in a single day, according to official sources. The survey, marking the Modi government's 11th year, has shown an impressive 77% completion rate, highlighting widespread public interest in the nation's governance.

Uttar Pradesh leads the charge, contributing over 1,41,150 responses, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Haryana. In total, these states account for the majority of the feedback, further demonstrating regional participation in national dialogue.

According to officials, this initiative empowers citizens to engage actively in the democratic process, voicing their opinions on key national issues and governmental initiatives. Launched by Modi during his third-term inauguration, the survey invites citizens to share their perspectives on India's counter-terrorism strategy, national security, international stature, and initiatives like Skill India.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025