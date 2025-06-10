NaMo App Survey Sparks Massive Civic Engagement

A survey conducted via the NaMo app has sparked significant civic engagement, amassing 5 lakh responses in a single day, according to official sources. The survey, marking the Modi government's 11th year, has shown an impressive 77% completion rate, highlighting widespread public interest in the nation's governance.

Uttar Pradesh leads the charge, contributing over 1,41,150 responses, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Haryana. In total, these states account for the majority of the feedback, further demonstrating regional participation in national dialogue.

According to officials, this initiative empowers citizens to engage actively in the democratic process, voicing their opinions on key national issues and governmental initiatives. Launched by Modi during his third-term inauguration, the survey invites citizens to share their perspectives on India's counter-terrorism strategy, national security, international stature, and initiatives like Skill India.