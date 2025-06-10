Left Menu

Supreme Court Puts a Hold on NCISM Chairperson Appointment Issue

The Supreme Court temporarily halted a Delhi High Court order that annulled Vaidya Jayant Yeshwant Deopujari's appointment as the chairperson of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine. The high court had cited his lack of a requisite postgraduate degree under the NCISM Act, 2020, as the reason.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:38 IST
Supreme Court Puts a Hold on NCISM Chairperson Appointment Issue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a stay on an earlier Delhi High Court decision regarding the appointment of Vaidya Jayant Yeshwant Deopujari as the chairperson of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM). Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan made this ruling while also notifying NCISM and other parties involved.

This legal battle emerged from the June 6 order of the Delhi High Court, which deemed Deopujari ineligible for the position. The high court heard petitions from Ved Prakash Tyagi and Dr. Raghunandan Sharma, who contested Deopujari's qualification under the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act of 2020.

The petitioners argued that Deopujari lacked the necessary postgraduate qualification—an MD or equivalent degree—required by the law for the chairperson role. The high court agreed, emphasizing that Deopujari's admission to a PhD program without a master's degree did not meet the qualification standards set forth by the NCISM Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025