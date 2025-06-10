Supreme Court Puts a Hold on NCISM Chairperson Appointment Issue

The Supreme Court has issued a stay on an earlier Delhi High Court decision regarding the appointment of Vaidya Jayant Yeshwant Deopujari as the chairperson of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM). Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan made this ruling while also notifying NCISM and other parties involved.

This legal battle emerged from the June 6 order of the Delhi High Court, which deemed Deopujari ineligible for the position. The high court heard petitions from Ved Prakash Tyagi and Dr. Raghunandan Sharma, who contested Deopujari's qualification under the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act of 2020.

The petitioners argued that Deopujari lacked the necessary postgraduate qualification—an MD or equivalent degree—required by the law for the chairperson role. The high court agreed, emphasizing that Deopujari's admission to a PhD program without a master's degree did not meet the qualification standards set forth by the NCISM Act.

