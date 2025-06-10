Tragedy Strikes Graz: School Shooting Leaves Eight Dead
A tragic school shooting in Graz, Austria, left eight dead, including seven students and one adult. The suspect also died. The city's mayor described it as a "terrible tragedy." Many were injured, but the situation is now secure. Graz, a city of 300,000, mourns with EU support.
In a devastating incident in Graz, Austria, eight people were killed in a school shooting on Tuesday, with the suspected shooter also confirmed dead, according to the city's mayor, Elke Kahr.
Kahr characterized the occurrence as a "terrible tragedy," involving fatalities of seven students and one adult. The event prompted numerous injuries requiring hospital treatment.
Authorities swiftly responded, evacuating BORG Dreierschützengasse high school amid large-scale deployments of police and emergency services. By 11.30 am, police assured that the situation was contained and no additional threats were perceived. The Austrian and European communities, including EU spokesperson Paula Pinho, offered condolences and solidarity in this time of mourning.
