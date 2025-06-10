Left Menu

India's Controversial Deportation: The Assam-Bangladesh Nexus

India's Assam state has reportedly deported 303 individuals to Bangladesh, labeled as illegal immigrants. Activists claim the process targets Muslims unfairly. Assam's Chief Minister insists on further deportations due to Supreme Court pressure. Legal challenges continue, spotlighting concerns over citizenship verification processes and human rights.

Updated: 10-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid a backdrop of political and social tension, India's northeastern state of Assam has deported 303 individuals to Bangladesh, labeled as illegal immigrants by tribunals.

Human rights activists assert that the deportations disproportionately target Muslims, raising concerns about fairness and religious discrimination in a predominantly Hindu nation.

Pressured by the Supreme Court, Assam's government signals intent to intensify its deportation efforts. Meanwhile, legal battles and personal testimonies, such as that of Khairul Islam, underscore the contentious nature of citizenship verification processes.

