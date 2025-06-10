India's Controversial Deportation: The Assam-Bangladesh Nexus

Amid a backdrop of political and social tension, India's northeastern state of Assam has deported 303 individuals to Bangladesh, labeled as illegal immigrants by tribunals.

Human rights activists assert that the deportations disproportionately target Muslims, raising concerns about fairness and religious discrimination in a predominantly Hindu nation.

Pressured by the Supreme Court, Assam's government signals intent to intensify its deportation efforts. Meanwhile, legal battles and personal testimonies, such as that of Khairul Islam, underscore the contentious nature of citizenship verification processes.