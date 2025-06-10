Left Menu

Sri Lankan Prisons Pardon Scandal: A Controversial Release Unveiled

Sri Lanka's Prisons Chief, Thushara Upuldeniya, and another official have been remanded for allegedly abusing the presidential pardon process. A probe has revealed that convicts were released under dubious circumstances. The scandal surfaced with a convict's release under a pardon not recommended for amnesty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant development in Sri Lanka, the suspended prisons chief, Thushara Upuldeniya, has been remanded until June 11 following allegations of misuse of the presidential pardon process. Arrested by the Crime Investigation Department, Upuldeniya faced the Colombo Additional Magistrate on Tuesday.

The controversy stems from the release of W.H. Athula Tilakaratne, a convict, under a purported presidential pardon that was later scrutinized. The arrest of an additional official, Mohan Karunarathna, highlights deeper issues within the process.

Amid calls for transparency, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has ordered an investigation, with opposition leaders questioning the legality of certain pardons. The Sri Lankan Constitution grants presidential pardon power, but recent cases reveal potential procedural lapses.

