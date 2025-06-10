Sri Lankan Prisons Pardon Scandal: A Controversial Release Unveiled

In a significant development in Sri Lanka, the suspended prisons chief, Thushara Upuldeniya, has been remanded until June 11 following allegations of misuse of the presidential pardon process. Arrested by the Crime Investigation Department, Upuldeniya faced the Colombo Additional Magistrate on Tuesday.

The controversy stems from the release of W.H. Athula Tilakaratne, a convict, under a purported presidential pardon that was later scrutinized. The arrest of an additional official, Mohan Karunarathna, highlights deeper issues within the process.

Amid calls for transparency, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has ordered an investigation, with opposition leaders questioning the legality of certain pardons. The Sri Lankan Constitution grants presidential pardon power, but recent cases reveal potential procedural lapses.