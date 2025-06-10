Left Menu

Colombian Senator's Resilient Fight After Shooting

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, who is potentially running for president, is in critical but stable condition after a shooting in Bogota. Hospital statements say they are taking necessary measures to address his injuries.

Updated: 10-06-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:26 IST
  • Colombia

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a figure speculated to run for president, finds himself in a precarious state of health following a shooting incident in Bogota. The unfortunate event occurred on Saturday, leading to his critical yet stable condition, according to medical professionals.

The Santa Fe Foundation hospital, responsible for Uribe's care, expressed through a statement that substantial efforts are underway to mitigate the extent of his injuries. Physicians are vigilantly monitoring the situation to ensure his best possible recovery.

The hospital's continued actions reflect the gravity of the situation, spotlighting an incident that might significantly impact Colombian politics. Observers are now closely watching both Uribe's recovery and the future political ramifications of this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

