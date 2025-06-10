Court Orders BMC to Compensate Fire Victims' Families
The Bombay High Court mandated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to pay Rs 50 lakh to the families of eight victims who died in a 2015 hotel fire, citing BMC's negligence. The court criticized BMC for ignoring fire safety requirements and breaching statutory duties, leading to a public safety violation.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to compensate families of eight victims with Rs 50 lakh each. The victims died in a fire at Hotel City Kinara in 2015, an incident attributed to the civic body's refusal to enforce fire safety norms.
The court found that the BMC overlooked numerous complaints about the hotel, which operated with breaches—including lacking a no-objection certificate from the fire department. The negligence of officials contributed to the fatalities, including seven students and a design engineer.
The ruling lambasted BMC's failure to ensure public safety, emphasizing the breach of fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. Despite accountability measures against certain officials, the court felt BMC's liability extended further than internal disciplinary actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Opposition Leader Slams Congress for Tax Burden and Negligence During Early Monsoon
Seventy-Four Arrested in Bandra Kurla Complex Hookah Parlor Raid
Tragic Death of 10-Year-Old Girl Highlights Alleged Hospital Negligence
State-Sponsored Negligence: Leaders Condemn Bengaluru Stampede at RCB Victory Celebration
Tragic Loss: Negligence Allegations at Meghalaya Hospital