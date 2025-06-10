Court Orders BMC to Compensate Fire Victims' Families

The Bombay High Court has ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to compensate families of eight victims with Rs 50 lakh each. The victims died in a fire at Hotel City Kinara in 2015, an incident attributed to the civic body's refusal to enforce fire safety norms.

The court found that the BMC overlooked numerous complaints about the hotel, which operated with breaches—including lacking a no-objection certificate from the fire department. The negligence of officials contributed to the fatalities, including seven students and a design engineer.

The ruling lambasted BMC's failure to ensure public safety, emphasizing the breach of fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. Despite accountability measures against certain officials, the court felt BMC's liability extended further than internal disciplinary actions.

