Nzimande in China to Boost SA-China Science, Tech, and Innovation Ties

South Africa’s Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, has embarked on a strategic official visit to China, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in science, technology, and innovation (STI). His visit began on Sunday, 8 June 2025, and precedes his participation in the Second Ministerial Belt and Road Science and Technology Conference, which is scheduled to take place from 11 to 12 June in Chengdu.

The visit forms part of South Africa’s broader strategy to position itself as a key innovation player within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), while strengthening existing scientific partnerships and exploring new frontiers in technology, health, and space exploration.

Strategic Institutional Engagements in Beijing

Minister Nzimande commenced his visit with official engagements at two leading Chinese institutions:

Beijing University of Chinese Medicine Aerospace Information Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences

During his tours of the facilities and formal meetings with executive leadership, the Minister delivered remarks underscoring South Africa’s desire to enhance collaboration in indigenous knowledge systems and advanced space science. He emphasized the value of integrating traditional medicine and modern scientific research to meet health challenges and promote culturally rooted innovation.

“We are deeply honoured by the warm reception. Our aim is to foster partnerships that can yield tangible scientific solutions for both our countries,” said Nzimande.

South Africa’s Role in the Belt and Road Science and Technology Conference

The upcoming Second Ministerial Belt and Road Science and Technology Conference, under the theme “Together for Innovation, Development for All – Jointly Building a Scientific and Technological Innovation Community for the Belt and Road”, will gather government officials, researchers, and innovators from BRI member states, as well as regional blocs such as ASEAN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Nzimande stated that South Africa sees the conference as a unique opportunity to advance international cooperation in several high-priority STI domains:

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

Future Energy and Green Technologies

Next-generation Transport Systems

Traditional and Integrative Medicine

Space Science and Satellite Applications

“South Africa is committed to being part of the global innovation ecosystem. Our participation is not just about knowledge exchange—it’s about jointly developing technologies that are responsive to our developmental realities,” he added.

A Delegation of Scientific Excellence

The Minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including top executives from South Africa’s leading scientific institutions:

National Research Foundation (NRF)

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

Technology Innovation Agency (TIA)

Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC)

South African National Space Agency (SANSA)

These entities play a critical role in South Africa’s National System of Innovation (NSI) and are expected to participate in various side events, matchmaking sessions, and bilateral meetings during the conference.

High-Level Bilateral Talks with Chinese Counterpart

A key highlight of Nzimande’s itinerary will be a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Minister Yin Hejun, China’s Minister of Science and Technology. The discussion will focus on expanding bilateral STI frameworks and enhancing collaboration on:

Space cooperation programs

Co-funded research and development initiatives

Capacity building and skills exchange

Joint innovation hubs and research platforms

Strengthening Youth and Innovation Networks

Nzimande also emphasized that South Africa aims to encourage its emerging scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs to engage more actively in global innovation networks. He believes the Belt and Road platform offers South African youth an entry point into world-class research collaborations, technology startups, and exchange programmes.

“Our future lies in the hands of our young innovators. We are here to build bridges that empower them to think globally and act locally,” the Minister remarked.

Toward a Knowledge-Based, Inclusive Development Future

South Africa’s deepening engagement with China in science and technology is more than a diplomatic gesture; it reflects a shared commitment to inclusive development, mutual learning, and transformative innovation. Through strategic partnerships and participation in multilateral initiatives like the Belt and Road STI network, the country aims to leverage global expertise while contributing its own strengths to solve pressing socio-economic and environmental challenges.

As Nzimande concludes his visit in the coming days, the message is clear: collaborative science is central to sustainable development, and South Africa is ready to lead and learn on the world stage.