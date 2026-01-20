School Shock: Student Arrested with Gun Over Bullying Feud

An 18-year-old student in northwest Delhi's Rohini was arrested for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol on school grounds to intimidate classmates, according to police reports on Tuesday. The weapon, along with 10 live cartridges, was discovered in his possession.

The incident came to light on Monday when authorities received a tip-off about a student with a firearm. Upon arrival, officers found the teenager, identified as Raj Kumar, in possession of the illegal firearm inside the school premises. He has since been charged under the Arms Act.

During interrogation, Raj Kumar admitted to carrying the gun due to a personal conflict and ongoing bullying by classmates. The firearm was detected by the school's estate officer who noticed Kumar attempting to hide an object in a restroom. The student was later detained near the school's stage area and presented to the principal, who notified the police. An investigation is underway to trace the origin of the weapon and ammunition.

(With inputs from agencies.)