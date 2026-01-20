School Shock: Student Arrested with Gun Over Bullying Feud
An 18-year-old student in Delhi's Rohini area was apprehended for possessing a firearm at a private school to intimidate classmates. The boy aimed to confront those bullying him with a country-made pistol and 10 cartridges. He was arrested and is facing legal charges under the Arms Act.
- Country:
- India
An 18-year-old student in northwest Delhi's Rohini was arrested for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol on school grounds to intimidate classmates, according to police reports on Tuesday. The weapon, along with 10 live cartridges, was discovered in his possession.
The incident came to light on Monday when authorities received a tip-off about a student with a firearm. Upon arrival, officers found the teenager, identified as Raj Kumar, in possession of the illegal firearm inside the school premises. He has since been charged under the Arms Act.
During interrogation, Raj Kumar admitted to carrying the gun due to a personal conflict and ongoing bullying by classmates. The firearm was detected by the school's estate officer who noticed Kumar attempting to hide an object in a restroom. The student was later detained near the school's stage area and presented to the principal, who notified the police. An investigation is underway to trace the origin of the weapon and ammunition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trio Arrested for Illegal Church Construction in Amariya
Tragic Fall into Accountability: Real Estate Director Arrested Amid Fatal Urban Negligence
Wildlife Part Bust: Arrests Made in Odisha Poaching Operation
Surat Bitcoin Scandal: Nephew's Arrest Deepens Probe
Digital Arrest Unmasked: New Frontiers of Cybercrime