Left Menu

School Shock: Student Arrested with Gun Over Bullying Feud

An 18-year-old student in Delhi's Rohini area was apprehended for possessing a firearm at a private school to intimidate classmates. The boy aimed to confront those bullying him with a country-made pistol and 10 cartridges. He was arrested and is facing legal charges under the Arms Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:39 IST
School Shock: Student Arrested with Gun Over Bullying Feud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old student in northwest Delhi's Rohini was arrested for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol on school grounds to intimidate classmates, according to police reports on Tuesday. The weapon, along with 10 live cartridges, was discovered in his possession.

The incident came to light on Monday when authorities received a tip-off about a student with a firearm. Upon arrival, officers found the teenager, identified as Raj Kumar, in possession of the illegal firearm inside the school premises. He has since been charged under the Arms Act.

During interrogation, Raj Kumar admitted to carrying the gun due to a personal conflict and ongoing bullying by classmates. The firearm was detected by the school's estate officer who noticed Kumar attempting to hide an object in a restroom. The student was later detained near the school's stage area and presented to the principal, who notified the police. An investigation is underway to trace the origin of the weapon and ammunition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026