War Shadows Art: 'Black Cloud' Installation at Burning Man

'Black Cloud,' a massive art installation symbolizing war, will be featured at the Burning Man festival. Created by Oleksiy Say, this artwork has been displayed in Kyiv, representing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. It stands 100 feet long and weighs nearly eight tonnes, composed of vast lengths of fabric.

A powerful art installation known as 'Black Cloud' will be making its way to the Burning Man festival in the United States, showcasing the brutal realities of war. Conceived by Ukrainian artist Oleksiy Say, the installation was previously displayed in Kyiv's historic Sophia Square.

The 'Black Cloud' installation is an imposing structure, measuring 30 meters long and 15 meters high. Its presence is accentuated by thunderous rumblings and bright flashes that evoke the chaos and destruction of conflict.

Weighing nearly eight tonnes and crafted from four kilometers of fabric, the artwork stands as a sobering reminder of Ukraine's ongoing struggles, transforming it into a poignant symbol at the globally-renowned art festival.

