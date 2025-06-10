War Shadows Art: 'Black Cloud' Installation at Burning Man

A powerful art installation known as 'Black Cloud' will be making its way to the Burning Man festival in the United States, showcasing the brutal realities of war. Conceived by Ukrainian artist Oleksiy Say, the installation was previously displayed in Kyiv's historic Sophia Square.

The 'Black Cloud' installation is an imposing structure, measuring 30 meters long and 15 meters high. Its presence is accentuated by thunderous rumblings and bright flashes that evoke the chaos and destruction of conflict.

Weighing nearly eight tonnes and crafted from four kilometers of fabric, the artwork stands as a sobering reminder of Ukraine's ongoing struggles, transforming it into a poignant symbol at the globally-renowned art festival.

