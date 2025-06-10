Severe Snowfall Forces Closure of Key KZN Routes, Motorists Urged to Stay Away

KwaZulu-Natal's provincial authorities have taken decisive action following heavy snowfall and extreme winter conditions that have paralyzed major road networks in the southern region of the province. The MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, announced on Tuesday that several key routes, including sections of the N2 and R603, have been closed to ensure public safety.

Critical Road Closures Due to Snow

The N2 between Kokstad and Pietermaritzburg, as well as the R603 route from Tacoma to Reit, are among the main thoroughfares now inaccessible due to accumulating snow and stranded vehicles. MEC Duma emphasized that these closures are proactive safety measures to “save lives” and prevent unnecessary emergencies amid worsening weather conditions.

“We have decided to close completely the road between Kokstad and Pietermaritzburg as well as the R603 - Tacoma to Reit. Our message to motorists and snow chasers is that prevention is better than cure,” he said.

Motorists are strongly discouraged from traveling toward Kokstad, as trucks have already become immobilized, leading to massive traffic congestion in the affected areas.

Orange Level 6 Weather Warnings

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued three Orange Level 6 warnings for disruptive snow, torrential rainfall, and gale-force winds across KwaZulu-Natal’s southern districts. These severe alerts indicate a high probability of significant disruptions and possible danger to life and property.

MEC Duma noted that the provincial government is in continuous communication with SAWS to monitor the situation in real-time and adapt response strategies accordingly.

Coordinated Provincial Response

To manage the unfolding crisis, the province has mobilized multiple agencies and implemented the following interventions:

Deployment of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI): Officers from the RTI are actively collaborating with traffic police from Kokstad and the Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality to assist with detours and keep travelers informed.

Major Route Surveillance and Readiness: Focus areas include the N2 between Kokstad and Port Shepstone, the N3 corridor (Harrismith to Tugela Toll), the R617 connecting Kokstad and Underberg, the Ingeli region, and the N3 near Mooi River. These routes are under constant observation to allow for quick intervention.

Snow Clearance Operations: More than ten motor graders have been pre-positioned along critical routes. Operators are on standby to remove snow accumulations promptly, particularly if they approach or exceed 30cm in depth, to prevent dangerous conditions and road blockages.

Stakeholder Engagements: The KwaZulu-Natal government is working closely with toll concessionaires, municipal authorities, and weather experts to ensure that contingency plans are executed efficiently and that public messaging remains accurate and timely.

MEC's Plea to the Public

“We are engaging with key stakeholders to ensure that we all work together to avoid any crisis and ensure the safety of road users,” Duma stressed. He urged residents and travelers to heed official warnings and avoid non-essential travel in affected areas until weather conditions improve.

The provincial administration continues to monitor developments and may implement additional closures if necessary. Public updates will be issued regularly via official government channels and local media outlets.

Travel Advice

Motorists are advised to:

Delay trips to and from Kokstad and other snow-affected areas.

Stay updated via weather alerts and local news.

Prepare for sudden detours and carry emergency supplies if travel is unavoidable.

KwaZulu-Natal’s swift and coordinated response aims to minimize risk and ensure public safety amid what has become one of the province’s most disruptive winter episodes in recent years.