Alleged crime kingpin ‘Cat’ Matlala moved to Kokstad super-max amid security concerns

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, an alleged criminal mastermind linked to major organised syndicates, has been transferred from the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre (C-Max) in Pretoria to the eBongweni Correctional Facility, South Africa’s super-maximum-security prison in Kokstad.

Authorities believe Matlala is connected to a number of serious crimes, including his alleged involvement in syndicates responsible for the looting of more than R2 billion intended for the Gauteng healthcare system. He is additionally suspected of involvement in the attempted murder of his ex-partner and is thought to have influenced or compromised key individuals within South Africa’s law enforcement structures.

Transfer Conducted for Security and Operational Reasons

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed the move, stressing that transferring inmates—whether sentenced offenders or remand detainees—is a standard operational procedure driven by the need to ensure safety, maintain order, and uphold efficient inmate management across the correctional system.

Citing Section 6 of the Correctional Services Act, 1998, the department explained that the National Commissioner is fully empowered to detain any remand detainee or offender at any correctional centre in the country, regardless of the facility specified in the warrant. This legal provision ensures that correctional authorities can respond swiftly and appropriately to security risks, intelligence assessments and operational demands.

Ensuring Safety, Order and Rehabilitation

The DCS emphasised that its core mandate includes maintaining safe, secure and humane detention environments that support rehabilitation and care programmes.

It stated:

“The safety and security of detainees, officials and the broader correctional environment remain paramount. Where enhanced security measures are required, these considerations take precedence.”

The department assured the public that the transfer does not infringe upon Matlala’s legal rights, nor does it limit access to legal representation or necessary services. All arrangements for court appearances and legal processes remain intact and unaffected by the relocation.

Limited Public Disclosure Due to Security Sensitivity

Given the sensitive nature of security-related decisions, the DCS said it would not provide further public detail on the specific reasoning behind Matlala’s transfer.

The move to eBongweni—one of the country’s most fortified correctional facilities—signals the seriousness with which authorities are responding to the risks posed by high-profile detainees and alleged organised-crime figures.