Swift Police Action Reunites Missing Girl with Family
A six-year-old girl, reported missing in central Mumbai, was rescued within hours by police. After failing to return home from an errand, a search operation was initiated. Surveillance footage led police to locate her in Dharavi, where she was found and safely reunited with her family.
- Country:
- India
In a relief-filled turn of events, police in central Mumbai successfully rescued a six-year-old girl just hours after she was reported missing. This swift action has highlighted the importance of rapid response in missing persons cases.
The young girl, hailing from Nayanagar in Mahim, did not return home from an errand on Monday, prompting her family to report her disappearance. Authorities quickly registered a kidnapping case and mobilized four teams to conduct a search.
With the help of CCTV footage capturing the child heading towards Dharavi, one of the police teams managed to spot her near Badi Masjid late in the evening. The girl was brought into protective custody and soon reunited with her worried family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
