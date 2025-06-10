Tragic Electrocution Claims Lives of Father and Children in Maharashtra
In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Jalna district, Vinod Mhaske and his two children died from electrocution. Mhaske came in contact with a live wire while working in his field. His children were electrocuted after touching him. Despite efforts by authorities, all three were declared dead at the hospital.
In a heartbreaking episode in Jalna district, Maharashtra, a man and his two children lost their lives to electrocution on Tuesday.
The tragedy unfolded in Warud village when Vinod Mhaske, while tending to his field, collapsed after coming in contact with a live wire. His children, attempting to help him, were also electrocuted.
Despite swift actions by his wife and local authorities, including disconnection of the power supply and hospitalization, the victims were pronounced dead. This incident highlights the urgent need for increased safety measures in rural areas.
