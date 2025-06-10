Tragic Electrocution Claims Lives of Father and Children in Maharashtra

In a heartbreaking episode in Jalna district, Maharashtra, a man and his two children lost their lives to electrocution on Tuesday.

The tragedy unfolded in Warud village when Vinod Mhaske, while tending to his field, collapsed after coming in contact with a live wire. His children, attempting to help him, were also electrocuted.

Despite swift actions by his wife and local authorities, including disconnection of the power supply and hospitalization, the victims were pronounced dead. This incident highlights the urgent need for increased safety measures in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)