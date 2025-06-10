Left Menu

Sanctions on Israeli Ministers: A Landmark Move by Western Nations

Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway have imposed sanctions on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans for allegedly inciting violence against Palestinians. The move marks a significant rebuke against Israel's settlement policies in the West Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:04 IST
Sanctions on Israeli Ministers: A Landmark Move by Western Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In an unprecedented move, five Western nations — Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway — have jointly sanctioned two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. The sanctions, which involve asset freezes and travel bans, aim to counter their alleged incitement of extremist violence against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

This action is a pointed criticism against Israel's aggressively expanding settlement policies that have exacerbated tensions in the region. The ministers have been instrumental in promoting these settlements, despite international calls for peace and restraint following Hamas' recent attack.

Reacting strongly, Israel termed the sanctions 'outrageous' and plans to discuss ramifications with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, the move has been hailed by human rights advocates as a vital step in challenging a long-standing wall of political immunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025