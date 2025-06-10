Sanctions on Israeli Ministers: A Landmark Move by Western Nations

In an unprecedented move, five Western nations — Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway — have jointly sanctioned two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. The sanctions, which involve asset freezes and travel bans, aim to counter their alleged incitement of extremist violence against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

This action is a pointed criticism against Israel's aggressively expanding settlement policies that have exacerbated tensions in the region. The ministers have been instrumental in promoting these settlements, despite international calls for peace and restraint following Hamas' recent attack.

Reacting strongly, Israel termed the sanctions 'outrageous' and plans to discuss ramifications with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, the move has been hailed by human rights advocates as a vital step in challenging a long-standing wall of political immunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)