Tragedy in Graz: Austria's Darkest School Shooting

A 21-year-old former pupil in Graz, Austria, killed nine people and himself in the country's worst school shooting. The motive remains unknown, but the incident has prompted national mourning. Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker has declared three days of mourning for the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:10 IST
In a tragic incident that has left Austria reeling, a former pupil of a secondary school in Graz opened fire and killed nine individuals before taking his own life. The attack, deemed the deadliest school shooting in the country's history, has prompted a national outpouring of grief.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner confirmed that the victims included six males and three females, with twelve others injured. While the shooter's motive remains unclear, reports suggest he acted alone with two firearms. Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker expressed deep sorrow, labeling the event a "national tragedy," and announced a three-day national mourning period.

Security measures have been heightened at the school with police setting up perimeter blocks. Investigations continue, and there are unconfirmed reports that the shooter may have been a bullying victim. As Austria copes with its grief, international leaders have expressed condolences, emphasizing the rarity of such violence in the nation.

