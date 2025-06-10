Left Menu

Life Sentences for Bomb Suppliers in Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella received life sentences for providing the bomb used in the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Her assassination sparked outrage across Europe and led to Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's resignation. The trial revealed detailed planning of the attack, including testimonies against other conspirators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valletta | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:20 IST
Life Sentences for Bomb Suppliers in Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Malta

In a significant ruling, a Maltese judge sentenced Robert Agius and Jamie Vella to life imprisonment for their involvement in the 2017 murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The two men were found guilty of supplying the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia, shocking the nation and prompting European outcry.

The trial concluded with an 8-1 jury verdict, marking the end of over six weeks of legal proceedings. Despite the verdict, Agius and Vella pleaded not guilty. The sentencing follows lawyer submissions on the appropriate punishment for their roles in the crime.

Caruana Galizia's assassination on October 17, 2017, was carried out with a bomb placed under her car seat, detonated remotely. The case involves other convicted participants, and the mastermind, a prominent Maltese businessman, is awaiting trial with strict media restrictions in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025