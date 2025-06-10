Life Sentences for Bomb Suppliers in Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder

In a significant ruling, a Maltese judge sentenced Robert Agius and Jamie Vella to life imprisonment for their involvement in the 2017 murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The two men were found guilty of supplying the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia, shocking the nation and prompting European outcry.

The trial concluded with an 8-1 jury verdict, marking the end of over six weeks of legal proceedings. Despite the verdict, Agius and Vella pleaded not guilty. The sentencing follows lawyer submissions on the appropriate punishment for their roles in the crime.

Caruana Galizia's assassination on October 17, 2017, was carried out with a bomb placed under her car seat, detonated remotely. The case involves other convicted participants, and the mastermind, a prominent Maltese businessman, is awaiting trial with strict media restrictions in place.

