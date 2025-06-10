Left Menu

Party Chaos: Teen Tragedy at Delhi Mall

A 16-year-old boy was killed during a brawl at a party in Delhi's Rohini. An argument escalated after a dance accident, resulting in the stabbing. Police have apprehended three minors following a thorough investigation involving CCTV analysis. The case is being processed under the Juvenile Justice Act.

A 16-year-old boy lost his life in a violent brawl that erupted at a party inside a Delhi mall, officers reported on Tuesday. The scuffle, which led to the fatal stabbing, involved two groups of youths and took place at W Mall, Sector 3, Rohini.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan explained that the incident ignited after a minor accident on the dance floor turned into a heated argument, ultimately becoming a violent confrontation. The victim, along with another injured youth, was taken to local hospitals, with the former succumbing to his injuries.

Authorities have apprehended three juveniles identified via CCTV from the scene. They are currently held under proceedings dictated by the Juvenile Justice Act, as investigations continue to unfold.

