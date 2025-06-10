Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Negotiations Resume in London

The United States and China are engaged in ongoing trade negotiations in London, with a focus on resolving key disputes. Earlier reports suggested the discussions had ended, but recent developments indicate continued dialogue between the two countries, aiming for progress in their trade relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:09 IST
On Tuesday, trade negotiations between the United States and China continued in London, according to a statement by a spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury. This update comes amid earlier reports that suggested direct talks between the two nations had ceased.

The resumption of discussions aims to address ongoing trade disputes that have strained relations between the world's two largest economies. Despite previous interruptions, both countries appear committed to finding common ground in their economic engagements.

This ongoing dialogue highlights the complexities of international trade relations, with both parties seeking to overcome significant challenges and move towards a mutually beneficial agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

