Odisha Corruption Crackdown: Engineers Arrested for Bribery

Two engineers in Odisha were arrested for accepting bribes in separate cases. Suchismita Parija and Susmita Oram allegedly demanded money for facilitating payment and clearing bills. The vigilance department caught them red-handed and seized the bribe money. Both were involved in projects under the MGNREGA scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:25 IST
In a decisive move against corruption, Odisha vigilance officials apprehended two engineers on Tuesday for allegedly accepting bribes, as reported by an official source.

Assistant Engineer Suchismita Parija of Koraput district and Junior Engineer Susmita Oram of Bargarh district were implicated in separate incidents where they demanded illicit payments to facilitate government processes under the MGNREGA scheme.

Both engineers were caught red-handed while accepting bribes, with Parija demanding Rs 15,000 and Oram demanding a total of Rs 32,000. Raids were conducted and the bribe money was seized. The engineers are believed to have exploited their positions to delay payments and clear bills.

