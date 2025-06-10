Heartbreaking Ordeal: Indian Student's Airport Arrest Sparks Outcry

A disturbing incident at Newark Liberty International Airport has drawn widespread criticism after a video showed an Indian student being treated harshly by police. The footage, shared by Indian-American social entrepreneur Kunal Jain on social media, captured the young man in distress, handcuffed, and surrounded by officers.

Jain, who posted the video, described feelings of helplessness and heartbreak over the event, which he termed a 'human tragedy.' According to Jain, the student was experiencing disorientation and was consequently restrained, unable to board a flight. The situation evoked significant online engagement, with the Indian Consulate in touch with local authorities regarding the matter.

This case spotlights the difficulties faced by international visitors, especially students, entering the United States. Jain noted an alarming frequency of such incidents and urged for a resolution to prevent further distress. Dialogue continues between Indian and US authorities for a compassionate resolution.