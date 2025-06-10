Amit Shah Reviews National Flood Preparedness, Stresses Space Tech & Urban Plans

In a high-stakes meeting held in New Delhi, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, chaired a comprehensive review session on the country’s flood preparedness ahead of the monsoon season. The meeting brought together top officials from various ministries and central agencies, underlining the Modi government's proactive and strategic focus on disaster resilience.

This annual review, part of the government’s broader disaster risk reduction framework, focused not only on assessing the current state of readiness but also emphasized long-term flood mitigation strategies, integration of new technologies, and enhanced inter-agency coordination.

Zero Casualty Approach and Enhanced Coordination

Shri Amit Shah reaffirmed India’s commitment to a "Zero Casualty Approach" in disaster management, an ethos promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. He directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to closely coordinate with State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs) and District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to ensure early warning alerts reach the grassroots level.

Highlighting the need for seamless cooperation, he urged all states and Union Territories to implement advisories from NDMA without delay, ensuring swift and uniform action across regions.

Space Technology and Forecasting Advancements

In a major strategic pivot, Shri Shah emphasized wider adoption of space-based technology for flood control, monitoring, and water resource management. He called for an expanded role of the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), urging it to work closely with NDMA and the Ministry of Jal Shakti for:

Real-time monitoring of glacial lakes, especially in the Himalayan belt.

Predictive modeling for glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

Integration of satellite imagery and remote sensing in early warning systems.

The Home Minister praised the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for extending flood forecasting capabilities from 3 to 7 days, and called for further improvement in forecast accuracy to international standards.

Infrastructure Resilience and Urban Flooding Response

Recognising the growing problem of urban flooding, Shri Shah instructed all central agencies to prepare a comprehensive flood management plan for major cities. He stressed on designing climate-resilient urban infrastructure, urging that drainage planning must be an integral component of highway and urban road construction.

He directed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to work with states to incorporate uniform drainage system designs in all road development projects to mitigate flooding risks.

Forest Cover, Wetland Revival and River Basin Management

As part of long-term ecological measures, Shri Shah announced a pilot project to increase forest cover in the Narmada River basin, aiming to revive river ecosystems, reduce soil erosion, and counter erratic rainfall patterns. If successful, this model will be replicated across other river basins.

The Minister also urged the Ministry of Jal Shakti to focus on wetland rejuvenation, particularly in the Brahmaputra basin, to improve flood retention capacity and boost ecological tourism. Wetlands, he noted, are crucial buffers against flash floods and support both biodiversity and livelihoods.

State-Specific Plans: Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

For flood-prone states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Shri Shah emphasized the need for technology-backed solutions and urged stakeholders to explore innovative models tailored to the specific hydrological challenges of the Ganges plains. He highlighted the need for robust embankment systems, predictive mapping, and regional flood zoning.

Proposal for National Conference on Flood Tech and Safety

Shri Shah proposed organizing a national conference on flood management, in collaboration with the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), IMD, NRSC, and other stakeholders. This platform would allow domestic and international experts to discuss advances in:

Space-based flood monitoring

Dam safety systems

Urban planning for climate adaptation

Community-based flood mitigation practices

He proudly noted that while in 2014 India lagged behind in meteorology, today the nation’s capabilities match those of developed countries, and now the goal should be to lead globally in climate resilience and disaster management.

Comprehensive Departmental Review and Software Integration

Various departments including IMD, CWC, and NDMA presented detailed updates on their monsoon readiness, technology upgrades, and inter-agency coordination mechanisms. Officials also reported progress made on last year’s directives, showing marked improvements in real-time alerts, forecasting systems, and community preparedness.

Shri Shah advised the creation of a unified software platform—a collaborative system integrating data and forecasts from all relevant departments to better anticipate and respond to extreme weather events.

Leadership Participation

The meeting was attended by:

Shri CR Patil, Union Minister for Jal Shakti

Shri Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs

Union Home Secretary, senior officials from River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Earth Sciences, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Road Transport and Highways

Chairperson of the Railway Board, heads of NDMA, NDRF, IMD, NHAI, CWC, and senior technical experts from NRSC and other associated agencies.

An All-India, All-Agency Commitment

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the vigilant oversight of Shri Amit Shah, India’s disaster management regime has transformed significantly. With enhanced forecasts, space tech integration, coordinated planning, and ecological foresight, India is not only preparing to manage this monsoon but is also building capacity for a resilient future.

The Union Home Minister's review reinforces the government’s people-first, preparedness-driven approach, ensuring every possible step is taken to safeguard lives, infrastructure, and the environment.