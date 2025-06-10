Marines Deployed to Los Angeles: Controversy and Concerns

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended a $134-million military deployment to Los Angeles, citing the need to protect ICE agents amid ongoing protests. The move involves 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops, ordered by President Donald Trump, despite resistance from California Governor Gavin Newsom and local leaders.

The deployment's costs encompass travel, housing, and food for troops, with 2,100 stationed in Los Angeles. Democratic lawmakers, led by Representative Betty McCollum, questioned the ethics and necessity of using active-duty troops for tasks typically handled by law enforcement.

The Marine Corps, traditionally trained for international conflicts, finds itself in a controversial support role, raising concerns about potential domestic misuse. Senator Richard Blumenthal criticized the operation's impact on military credibility, warning of potential damage to their honor and public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)