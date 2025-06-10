India and EU Forge Strategic Ties Amid Global Changes

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held comprehensive talks with the European Union's High Representative in Brussels, showcasing a commitment to deeper cooperation in defense and security sectors. Key discussions included maritime security, cyber, and space issues, along with plans for an ambitious India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Jaishankar stressed the importance of strategic autonomy in a multipolar world order. He emphasized India's shared democratic values with the EU, enabling both entities to effectively navigate global changes. Despite occasional differing perspectives, the emphasis remains on expanding common ground and trust.

Further dialogue with EU leaders will cover global order and regional conflicts, including the Ukraine situation. The agenda also includes counterterrorism, with focus on nuclear threats as a shared concern. Jaishankar's European tour will further bolster India-France bilateral relations, reinforcing a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

