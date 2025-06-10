Left Menu

India and EU Forge Strategic Ties Amid Global Changes

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in strategic talks with the EU's High Representative in Brussels, focusing on defence, security, and a balanced India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Discussions addressed global challenges, emphasizing political rapport, strategic autonomy, and zero tolerance for terrorism as priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:35 IST
India and EU Forge Strategic Ties Amid Global Changes
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • Belgium

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held comprehensive talks with the European Union's High Representative in Brussels, showcasing a commitment to deeper cooperation in defense and security sectors. Key discussions included maritime security, cyber, and space issues, along with plans for an ambitious India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Jaishankar stressed the importance of strategic autonomy in a multipolar world order. He emphasized India's shared democratic values with the EU, enabling both entities to effectively navigate global changes. Despite occasional differing perspectives, the emphasis remains on expanding common ground and trust.

Further dialogue with EU leaders will cover global order and regional conflicts, including the Ukraine situation. The agenda also includes counterterrorism, with focus on nuclear threats as a shared concern. Jaishankar's European tour will further bolster India-France bilateral relations, reinforcing a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025