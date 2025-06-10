Left Menu

U.S. Military Gears Up for Potential Iran Nuclear Threat

U.S. Army General Michael "Erik" Kurilla assured Congress of a broad range of military options to counter a nuclear-armed Iran. During a congressional hearing, Kurilla confirmed that the military is prepared to employ overwhelming force if necessary. Meanwhile, Iran plans to submit a counterproposal for a nuclear deal.

Updated: 10-06-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:36 IST
In a congressional hearing on Tuesday, U.S. Army General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, head of the U.S. Central Command, outlined various military strategies to counteract Iran's nuclear ambitions. This statement came as a response to questions from Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, regarding the preparedness of the U.S. military to employ overwhelming force if required.

General Kurilla confirmed that he has provided a comprehensive set of response options to both the secretary of defense and the president. Representative Rogers pressed Kurilla to confirm that the military is indeed ready to act decisively, to which the general replied affirmatively.

Meanwhile, diplomatic maneuvers continue as Iran announced plans to offer a counterproposal to a U.S. nuclear deal deemed unsatisfactory by Tehran. Despite tensions, former U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that negotiations would persist.

