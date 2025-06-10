U.S. Urges End to Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Cities

The United States is urging Russia to terminate its military actions against Ukrainian urban centers as a matter of urgency. This call comes after Russia launched extensive air strikes on Kyiv.

In a particularly worrying strike, a maternity hospital in Odesa was also hit. A U.S. State Department representative emphasized the necessity for the immediate cessation of these attacks.

Amidst the tensions, the spokesperson conveyed profound sympathy for the victims and their families, articulating the United States' strongest condemnation of the ongoing Russian aggression.