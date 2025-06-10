Trump's Military Parade: A Forceful Warning Against Protests

President Donald Trump issued a stern warning against demonstrations at the upcoming military parade in Washington, commemorating the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary. He assured that any protest would be met with substantial law enforcement response.

According to U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool, law enforcement is gearing up for large crowds, with thousands of officers from various agencies to be deployed. Despite the heavy security, the FBI and the Metropolitan Police have indicated there are no credible threats.

In unexpected Oval Office comments, Trump also addressed his deployment of National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles, following protests after federal immigration raids. He stood by his decision, citing the necessity to manage unrest, even as local officials objected to the deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)