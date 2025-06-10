Maharashtra's Recognition of Police Patils: A Boost in Honorarium
The Maharashtra government has increased the honorarium for Police Patils from Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000, acknowledging their crucial grassroots role. The initiative, announced by Minister Pankaj Bhoyar at a district workshop, also addresses vacancies and highlights rising female participation in these roles.
The Maharashtra government has significantly increased the honorarium for the state's Police Patils, recognizing their indispensable grassroots contributions. Announced by Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar, the pay rise elevates their monthly compensation from Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000.
Minister Bhoyar addressed the first-ever district-level workshop for Police Patils in Maharashtra, underscoring the essential services these individuals provide. He emphasized the government's commitment to filling 282 vacancies that have long remained unoccupied, signifying a governmental priority to reinforce this critical workforce.
Remarkably, more women are entering the role of Police Patil. Traditionally responsible for maintaining village peace and assisting police investigations, these individuals form an essential administrative bridge with local communities, ensuring order and cooperation at the grassroots level.
