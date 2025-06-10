Operation Honeymoon: A Shocking Tale of Murder in Meghalaya
Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of orchestrating her husband's murder during their honeymoon, has been apprehended by the Meghalaya Police. The investigation, dubbed 'Operation Honeymoon', spread across multiple states, uncovering a planned crime that sparked a widespread manhunt. Sonam and her accomplices are now in custody awaiting trial.
The shocking case of 'Operation Honeymoon' has unveiled a grisly murder plot allegedly orchestrated by Sonam Raghuvanshi during her honeymoon with Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.
The Meghalaya Police, spearheading the investigation, have gathered crucial evidence from Sonam's residences in Indore and Ghazipur, reinforcing the charges against her. The SIT has been diligently reconstructing the sequence of events that led to Raja's murder and ensuring a solid legal case against the accused.
Sonam, along with her accomplices, were apprehended across three states, leading to their current remand. The police continue to probe how she traveled through various locations, shedding light on the premeditated nature of the crime which has shaken communities in Meghalaya and beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
