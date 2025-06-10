Left Menu

Denmark's Defence Boost: Strategic Acquisition of Air Defence Systems

Denmark plans to purchase air defence systems from MBDA France, Germany's Diehl Defence, and lease from Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen to strengthen its military against future Russian threats. The 6 billion Danish crown investment ($919 million) expects its first deliveries by 2026 following evaluations of offers from ten countries.

  • Denmark

Denmark's defense strategy takes a significant step forward as the country plans to acquire advanced air defense systems from international defense firms. MBDA France, Germany's Diehl Defence, and Kongsberg Gruppen of Norway have been selected as key suppliers by the Danish Defense Ministry.

In a directive from Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the Danish military embarked on a major procurement initiative aimed at enhancing the nation's defense capabilities in light of anticipated Russian aggression in Europe. This considerable investment will see over six billion Danish crowns ($919 million) spent on these acquisitions.

The Danish government evaluated offers from a total of ten countries, ultimately choosing to purchase from France and Germany and to lease from Norway. Delivery of the systems is slated to begin in 2026, marking a crucial development in Denmark's military preparedness.

