Tragic Drowning Incident in Ganga Claims Two Young Lives

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district, two boys drowned in the Ganga river on Tuesday while bathing. The incident occurred in the Kamalganj area's Sherpur Sarai village around 9 am, according to police reports.

Kamalganj SHO Rajeev Kumar detailed that Arun, 17, along with his cousin Sagar, 12, went for a customary dip, unaware of the lurking danger. The situation turned dire when Sagar ventured into deeper waters and began to flail. Arun's instinctual leap to save his cousin ended in despair as both were engulfed by the river's formidable current.

Upon learning of the event, distraught family members and villagers quickly informed authorities. An organized search involving police officers and divers lasted two painstaking hours before both bodies were recovered. Following standard procedures, the remains were sent for a postmortem examination.