Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Ganga Claims Two Young Lives

Two boys, aged 17 and 12, drowned in the Ganga river at Kamalganj, Uttar Pradesh. Despite rescue efforts, both boys were swept away by the strong current. The bodies were recovered after a two-hour search involving the local police and divers. The incident has left the community in mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farrukhabad | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:50 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident in Ganga Claims Two Young Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district, two boys drowned in the Ganga river on Tuesday while bathing. The incident occurred in the Kamalganj area's Sherpur Sarai village around 9 am, according to police reports.

Kamalganj SHO Rajeev Kumar detailed that Arun, 17, along with his cousin Sagar, 12, went for a customary dip, unaware of the lurking danger. The situation turned dire when Sagar ventured into deeper waters and began to flail. Arun's instinctual leap to save his cousin ended in despair as both were engulfed by the river's formidable current.

Upon learning of the event, distraught family members and villagers quickly informed authorities. An organized search involving police officers and divers lasted two painstaking hours before both bodies were recovered. Following standard procedures, the remains were sent for a postmortem examination.

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025