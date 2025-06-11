Tragic Incident Sparks Arrest: Suspect Captured After Violent Confrontation with Police

A 28-year-old man was apprehended following an intense police pursuit after being connected to the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area. The suspect was stopped near Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, where a confrontation with officers unfolded.

Police reported that during transit, the man requested a restroom break, during which he assaulted a constable with a blade but was eventually subdued after a warning shot to his leg. The accused was identified using CCTV and technical surveillance, leading to his arrest.

This arrest comes after the tragic discovery of the young girl's body, which prompted protests by her family and local residents. Authorities have now registered an additional case for the assault on law enforcement officers.

