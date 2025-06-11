Left Menu

A Parade of Power: Protests Loom Over Trump's Military Celebration

President Trump warns against protests at a military parade marking the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary in Washington. Law enforcement prepares for large attendance, with permits issued for protests despite no credible threats. Nationwide protests, organized by No Kings, highlight grievances against Trump's policies.

President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to potential protesters of the upcoming military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump emphasized that demonstrators would face significant force, as authorities brace for massive attendance on the day of the event.

Secret Service Special Agent Matt McCool stated that extensive law enforcement resources, including thousands of agents and specialists, would be deployed to ensure safety. Despite this, authorities confirm no credible threats have been identified. Protests remain a focal point with nine permits already approved.

The parade coincides with Trump's 79th birthday and includes an Army festival on the National Mall. It culminates in a parade and enlistment ceremony led by Trump. The group 'No Kings' organizes nationwide protests denouncing what it describes as rampant corruption and abuses of power under Trump's administration.

