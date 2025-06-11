Left Menu

US Treasury Sanctions Stir Global Debate on Charitable Affiliations

The US Treasury has sanctioned Addameer, a Palestinian legal organization, accusing it of supporting militant groups under the guise of humanitarian aid. This action, alongside sanctions on five other entities, has sparked debate regarding the evidence backing these claims and the role of charitable organizations in conflict zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 00:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned the Palestinian legal group Addameer and five other charities in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, citing their alleged support for militant groups, including Hamas, under the guise of humanitarian aid. These sanctions highlight the complexities of identifying legitimate charitable work in conflict-ridden areas like Gaza.

Founded in 1991 in Ramallah, Addameer provides legal services and monitors conditions for Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli custody. The organization has been accused of ties with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, deemed a terrorist entity by Israel and the US.

The sanctions have prompted responses from various human rights watchdogs including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, calling for transparency over the evidence justifying these sanctions. This move by the US Treasury follows advocacy by groups like Zachor Legal Institute, emphasizing the risks of terrorism funding under the cover of charity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

