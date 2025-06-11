Newsom Challenges Trump: Block National Guard in Immigration Raids
California Governor Gavin Newsom requested an emergency court block against using National Guard and Marines for immigration raids in Los Angeles, following President Trump's order to deploy troops amid protests. Newsom's filing cites a mission change for the Guard, now directed to support immigration operations.
- Country:
- United States
In a bold move amid growing tensions, California Governor Gavin Newsom filed an emergency court request on Tuesday, challenging the Trump administration's push to deploy the National Guard and Marines for immigration raids in Los Angeles.
The legal action follows President Donald Trump's decision to deploy approximately 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines, in the wake of escalating protests triggered by enhanced immigration law enforcement. Newsom's filing argues against the newly assigned role for these forces in supporting immigration raids.
A statement from Paul Eck, deputy general counsel of the California Military Department, notes the Pentagon's intentions for the California National Guard to secure raid perimeters and streets. Initially assigned to protect federal buildings, it remains unclear if these new directives have taken effect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transgender Athlete Controversy: Trump Threatens California Funding
Senator Warren Challenges Pentagon's AI Contracting Amid Grok Expansion
California Sports Federation Adjusts Rules Amidst Trans Athlete Controversy
California Sports Policy Shift Amid Transgender Athlete Debate
California Sports Body Opens Doors for More Female Athletes Amid Controversy