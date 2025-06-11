Tensions Surge as Israel Targets Houthi Forces in Hodeidah
Israel has intensified its campaign against Yemen's Houthi forces by conducting naval strikes on the Red Sea port of Hodeidah. The escalation follows persistent attacks by the Iran-aligned group on Israel. In response, Israel threatens a blockade, while tensions in the region remain high amid ongoing conflict.
In a significant escalation, Israel on Tuesday launched naval strikes against Yemen's Houthi forces, targeting key positions in the Red Sea port of Hodeidah. The strikes were a response to repeated attacks by the Iran-backed group on Israeli territory. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stressed that further aggression would lead to a comprehensive blockade, both naval and aerial.
Media reports indicate there were no immediate casualties, and maritime security firm Ambrey has reported no damage to commercial vessels in the area. Despite this, Israel has warned all entities trading with Hodeidah and surrounding ports to cease operations, highlighting the port's use by Houthis to receive weapon transfers.
The conflict has intensified regional tensions, with reports of missile exchanges and mutual threats, as Israel continues a broader campaign against Iranian allies in the region. The Houthis, emboldened by their resistance credentials, have issued retaliatory warnings, marking a precarious moment in Middle Eastern geopolitics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: Yemeni Missiles Intercepted by Israel
Bombay High Court Orders Release of Yemeni National Over Administrative Lapses
Red Sea Route Reopens: A New Era for Indian Exports
Bombay High Court orders immediate release of Yemeni national detained by city police for overstaying in India.
Tensions Soar as Israel Strikes Yemen's Sanaa Airport Again