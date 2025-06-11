Tensions Surge as Israel Targets Houthi Forces in Hodeidah

In a significant escalation, Israel on Tuesday launched naval strikes against Yemen's Houthi forces, targeting key positions in the Red Sea port of Hodeidah. The strikes were a response to repeated attacks by the Iran-backed group on Israeli territory. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stressed that further aggression would lead to a comprehensive blockade, both naval and aerial.

Media reports indicate there were no immediate casualties, and maritime security firm Ambrey has reported no damage to commercial vessels in the area. Despite this, Israel has warned all entities trading with Hodeidah and surrounding ports to cease operations, highlighting the port's use by Houthis to receive weapon transfers.

The conflict has intensified regional tensions, with reports of missile exchanges and mutual threats, as Israel continues a broader campaign against Iranian allies in the region. The Houthis, emboldened by their resistance credentials, have issued retaliatory warnings, marking a precarious moment in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

