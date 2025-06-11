Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Israel Targets Houthi Forces in Hodeidah

Israel has intensified its campaign against Yemen's Houthi forces by conducting naval strikes on the Red Sea port of Hodeidah. The escalation follows persistent attacks by the Iran-aligned group on Israel. In response, Israel threatens a blockade, while tensions in the region remain high amid ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 01:12 IST
Tensions Surge as Israel Targets Houthi Forces in Hodeidah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israel on Tuesday launched naval strikes against Yemen's Houthi forces, targeting key positions in the Red Sea port of Hodeidah. The strikes were a response to repeated attacks by the Iran-backed group on Israeli territory. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stressed that further aggression would lead to a comprehensive blockade, both naval and aerial.

Media reports indicate there were no immediate casualties, and maritime security firm Ambrey has reported no damage to commercial vessels in the area. Despite this, Israel has warned all entities trading with Hodeidah and surrounding ports to cease operations, highlighting the port's use by Houthis to receive weapon transfers.

The conflict has intensified regional tensions, with reports of missile exchanges and mutual threats, as Israel continues a broader campaign against Iranian allies in the region. The Houthis, emboldened by their resistance credentials, have issued retaliatory warnings, marking a precarious moment in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025