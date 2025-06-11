Left Menu

Global Tensions Rise: U.S. Condemns Sanctions on Israeli Ministers

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized sanctions by several countries against Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, claiming they hinder peace efforts. Rubio urged these nations to revoke the sanctions to support U.S. efforts for a ceasefire and resolution of the conflict in the West Bank.

Updated: 11-06-2025 02:18 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed strong disapproval on Tuesday of sanctions that were imposed on two Israeli ministers by the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, New Zealand, and Australia. The ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, were sanctioned for allegedly inciting violence in the West Bank.

Rubio argued that these sanctions are counterproductive to U.S.-led efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire, securing the release of hostages, and ending conflict in the region. He made these remarks publicly on the social media platform X.

The U.S. official called for a reversal of the sanctions, reiterating America's unwavering support for Israel during these challenging times, as ongoing tensions have impacted diplomatic relations significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

