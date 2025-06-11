Myanmar on Brink of Collapse Amid Escalating Conflict, Warns UN Envoy
Myanmar faces a critical situation as persistent violence threatens national stability, following the devastating March earthquake. The UN envoy highlights stalled humanitarian efforts, ongoing armed struggles since the 2021 military coup, and rising tensions among ethnic groups. There's a call for inclusive dialogue to prevent further destabilization.
The Southeast Asian nation of Myanmar stands at a critical juncture, as ongoing violence raises alarms about its future, warned the UN envoy on Tuesday. Despite a powerful earthquake devastating key cities earlier this year, conflict persists, exacerbating the country's crisis.
Former Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop addressed the UN General Assembly, declaring that the ceasefires announced after the quake have largely been ignored. Instead, fierce armed clashes have made humanitarian relief efforts challenging, all while weapons continue to flow into the country, fueling hope for a military resolution.
Since the 2021 military coup, over 6,600 civilians have been killed and 22,000 remain political prisoners. With Myanmar's ethnic militias intensifying their opposition to military rule, the UN emphasizes the urgency of political dialogue and an end to the violence to pave the way for peaceful elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
