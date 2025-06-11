Shockwaves in Colombia: Violence Resurfaces Amid Political Turmoil

Colombia witnessed a surge in violence this week, highlighted by bomb attacks in the southwest and an assassination attempt on Senator Miguel Uribe, sparking fears reminiscent of past decades marred by guerrilla warfare and drug cartel influence.

At least seven people died and over 50 were injured in the explosions, raising alarm after Uribe, a possible presidential aspirant, was critically injured in a shooting. The attacks underscore the fragility of Colombia's security landscape underlined by ongoing criminal activities.

President Gustavo Petro has attributed the violence to international crime organizations and guerrilla factions, leading to a call for enhanced security for political figures. The developments throw a spotlight on the deep-rooted security challenges Colombia faces, amid escalating drug-related insurgencies.