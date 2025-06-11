Tensions Rise in LA as Military Deployment Sparks Controversy

U.S. Marines arrived in Los Angeles under President Trump's directive, amid mounting protests against recent immigration raids. The federal deployment of 4,000 National Guard troops is facing pushback from California officials, who argue the move is politically charged and excessive.

Approximately 700 Marines have gathered in Seal Beach, 30 miles from Los Angeles, to await further orders. Their role is to protect federal properties and personnel, without arrest authority. Simultaneously, California has initiated legal proceedings against the federal government in hopes of preventing military involvement in civilian law enforcement.

Despite the mostly peaceful nature of the protests, clashes have erupted, resulting in arrests and property damage, particularly in areas like Little Tokyo. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass criticized the raids and reiterated the city's commitment to its immigrant population, while Trump defended his actions, citing public safety concerns.

