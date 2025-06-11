Left Menu

Tensions Rise in LA as Military Deployment Sparks Controversy

Amid protests following immigration raids, U.S. Marines, activated by President Trump, arrive in Los Angeles despite opposition from Governor Newsom. The federal deployment, which includes 4,000 National Guard troops, sparks legal action and debates over its political motives. The protests, mostly peaceful, face confrontations leading to arrests and property damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 03:51 IST
Tensions Rise in LA as Military Deployment Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Marines arrived in Los Angeles under President Trump's directive, amid mounting protests against recent immigration raids. The federal deployment of 4,000 National Guard troops is facing pushback from California officials, who argue the move is politically charged and excessive.

Approximately 700 Marines have gathered in Seal Beach, 30 miles from Los Angeles, to await further orders. Their role is to protect federal properties and personnel, without arrest authority. Simultaneously, California has initiated legal proceedings against the federal government in hopes of preventing military involvement in civilian law enforcement.

Despite the mostly peaceful nature of the protests, clashes have erupted, resulting in arrests and property damage, particularly in areas like Little Tokyo. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass criticized the raids and reiterated the city's commitment to its immigrant population, while Trump defended his actions, citing public safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025