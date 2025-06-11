Chaos Erupts: Ballymena's Anti-Immigrant Unrest

In a second consecutive night of rampage in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, demonstrators lashed out against police forces, hurling bricks, bottles, and fireworks, and igniting vehicles in anti-immigrant fervor.

Amid attempts to quash the tumult, police resorted to water cannons and plastic baton rounds as hundreds of protesters swarmed the town, located 25 miles north of Belfast. The violence followed a peaceful march aimed at supporting the family of an alleged assault victim, in which two 14-year-old suspects have been implicated.

As investigators work to pinpoint culprits, Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson strongly denounced the racially charged unrest, urging for widespread condemnation and emphasizing the misjudged intentions behind the chaos.

