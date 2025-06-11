Left Menu

Chaos Erupts: Ballymena's Anti-Immigrant Unrest

Violent anti-immigrant protests broke out for a second night in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, with demonstrators attacking police and setting fires. The unrest follows a peaceful march related to an alleged assault. Police condemned the violence and are working to bring those responsible to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-06-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 04:23 IST
Chaos Erupts: Ballymena's Anti-Immigrant Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a second consecutive night of rampage in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, demonstrators lashed out against police forces, hurling bricks, bottles, and fireworks, and igniting vehicles in anti-immigrant fervor.

Amid attempts to quash the tumult, police resorted to water cannons and plastic baton rounds as hundreds of protesters swarmed the town, located 25 miles north of Belfast. The violence followed a peaceful march aimed at supporting the family of an alleged assault victim, in which two 14-year-old suspects have been implicated.

As investigators work to pinpoint culprits, Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson strongly denounced the racially charged unrest, urging for widespread condemnation and emphasizing the misjudged intentions behind the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025