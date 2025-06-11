Left Menu

Riots Erupt in Ballymena Following Alleged Assault Incident

Ballymena, Northern Ireland, witnessed severe rioting after protests concerning an alleged sexual assault. Masked individuals attacked police with petrol bombs, causing fires and property damage. Police responded with water cannons, facing intense unrest. The British government and local leaders condemned the violence, calling for peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 05:27 IST
Riots Erupt in Ballymena Following Alleged Assault Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chaos descended on Ballymena, Northern Ireland, as hundreds of masked rioters engaged in violent clashes with police following a protest over an alleged sexual assault. The disturbances, marking a second night of turmoil, involved the setting of fires and attacks on officers, resulting in severe property damage and injuries.

Police in riot gear battled the unrest amid reports of petrol bombs and makeshift projectiles being hurled their way. The chaotic scenes saw homes and cars set alight, with one vehicle flipping over as emergency sirens wailed into the night.

The British government and local politicians have roundly condemned the destruction and injury caused, with calls for an end to the violence. Despite the unrest, the protests stem from heightened tensions following charges brought against two teenage boys, allegedly involved in a sexual assault case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025