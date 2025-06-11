Riots Erupt in Ballymena Following Alleged Assault Incident

Chaos descended on Ballymena, Northern Ireland, as hundreds of masked rioters engaged in violent clashes with police following a protest over an alleged sexual assault. The disturbances, marking a second night of turmoil, involved the setting of fires and attacks on officers, resulting in severe property damage and injuries.

Police in riot gear battled the unrest amid reports of petrol bombs and makeshift projectiles being hurled their way. The chaotic scenes saw homes and cars set alight, with one vehicle flipping over as emergency sirens wailed into the night.

The British government and local politicians have roundly condemned the destruction and injury caused, with calls for an end to the violence. Despite the unrest, the protests stem from heightened tensions following charges brought against two teenage boys, allegedly involved in a sexual assault case.

(With inputs from agencies.)