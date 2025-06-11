Left Menu

Valmiki Scam: Congress Faces Money Laundering Heat

The Enforcement Directorate has executed searches linked to the Valmiki scam involving Congress MP E Tukaram and MLAs in a money laundering probe. Allegations center on siphoning KMVSTDC funds for election use, involving shell entities and fictitious accounts, resulting in significant financial misappropriation within the scheduled tribe development body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 11:08 IST
Valmiki Scam: Congress Faces Money Laundering Heat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a series of searches as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged Valmiki scam, targeting Congress officials including Bellary MP E Tukaram and three MLAs. The probe is centered on accusations of money laundering linked to funds intended for scheduled tribe development.

Authorities have raided multiple locations across Bellary and Bengaluru, acting under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. These actions follow allegations that substantial amounts, diverted from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation (KMVSTDC), were funneled into election-related expenses during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The investigation, grounded on FIRs by the Karnataka Police and CBI, uncovered a complex network of fraudulent financial activities. These included fund transfers to fake accounts and money laundering through shell entities, culminating in an extensive misappropriation of over Rs 187 crore from KMVSTDC's accounts between March and May last year.

TRENDING

1
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
2
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025