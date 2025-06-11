Left Menu

Austria Grieves: Unraveling the Graz School Tragedy

A 21-year-old gunman opened fire at his former high school in Graz, Austria, injuring ten and killing himself. Authorities are investigating possible motives, with initial reports suggesting bullying as a factor. A farewell note was left by the gunman, but it did not disclose motives.

In a heart-wrenching incident that has left Austria in shock, a 21-year-old gunman unleashed terror at his former high school in Graz. The attack, which ranks among the worst in the nation's contemporary history, ended with the gunman's death after he shot himself in the school's bathroom.

Austrian police are meticulously investigating the tragedy, probing both his residence and digital footprints for answers. While some media outlets suggest bullying might have been a driving factor, authorities have yet to confirm a motive. A non-functional pipe bomb was discovered at the suspect's home.

The people of Graz expressed their grief and solidarity through gatherings, flowers, and blood donations. The tragic event led to a rare moment of unity among Austria's political factions, as the country commenced three days of mourning for the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

