Rising Gun Violence in Patna: A Grim Reality

In a concerning escalation of violence, a 24-year-old man was fatally shot and another individual injured in Patna, Bihar's capital. The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Mainpura area, under the jurisdiction of the Patliputra Police Station, the latest in a series of shootings since June 9.

The deceased has been identified as Raja, while the wounded, Jitendra, is currently receiving medical treatment. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and law enforcement has launched an investigation to track down the perpetrators.

This tragic event marks the third such incident in Patna, raising alarm among residents and officials. Earlier, in a separate incident, two women were killed in the city, highlighting an urgent need for effective security measures to tackle the surge in violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)