Shocking Howrah Sex Racket Unraveled: Prime Suspect Ariyan Khan Nabbed

In a breakthrough move, the West Bengal Police apprehended Ariyan Khan, a key figure in the Howrah sex and pornographic film racket, from a hideout in the Golf Green area, south Kolkata. The arrest followed a five-day manhunt, a senior police officer confirmed.

Ariyan, along with an unnamed accomplice, faces serious allegations, with his mother and co-accused, Shweta Khan, still at large. Commissioner Praveen Tripathi revealed ongoing investigations, promising more details soon.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman from Panihati, escaped captivity and brutal treatment by the duo, casting a harsh light on the operation. Her injuries have prompted the National Commission for Women to demand swift action and care.