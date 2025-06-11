Left Menu

Shocking Howrah Sex Racket Unraveled: Prime Suspect Ariyan Khan Nabbed

West Bengal Police have arrested Ariyan Khan, implicated in a Howrah sex racket, after evading capture for five days. The scheme, allegedly orchestrated with his absconding mother Shweta Khan, involved confining and torturing a 22-year-old woman. The victim is seriously injured, prompting intervention by the National Commission for Women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:11 IST
Shocking Howrah Sex Racket Unraveled: Prime Suspect Ariyan Khan Nabbed
  • Country:
  • India

In a breakthrough move, the West Bengal Police apprehended Ariyan Khan, a key figure in the Howrah sex and pornographic film racket, from a hideout in the Golf Green area, south Kolkata. The arrest followed a five-day manhunt, a senior police officer confirmed.

Ariyan, along with an unnamed accomplice, faces serious allegations, with his mother and co-accused, Shweta Khan, still at large. Commissioner Praveen Tripathi revealed ongoing investigations, promising more details soon.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman from Panihati, escaped captivity and brutal treatment by the duo, casting a harsh light on the operation. Her injuries have prompted the National Commission for Women to demand swift action and care.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025