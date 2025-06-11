Left Menu

Caretaker's Betrayal: The 6 Crore Fraud Case

A woman, acting as a caretaker, allegedly defrauded an 82-year-old retired IIT professor by transferring his assets worth Rs 6 crore to her name. The victim's son discovered the fraud when he visited his father in an old age home. Police registered a case of fraud against the woman.

In a shocking case of caretaker fraud, Mumbai police have registered a complaint against a woman accused of swindling properties worth Rs 6 crore from an 82-year-old retired IIT professor. The woman allegedly transferred his assets to her name while sending him to an old age home.

The case came to light when the professor's son, residing in the Pimpri area near Pune, visited Mumbai to meet his father, only to find him missing. Investigations revealed the caretaker had sent the elderly man to a Vikhroli old age home without his family's knowledge.

After removing his father from the facility, the son helped his father file a police complaint, resulting in the registration of a fraud case against the woman, identified as Nikita Naik. The alleged fraud spanned from January 2017 to May of this year, with the victim living alone in Powai's Glen Heights Apartment.

