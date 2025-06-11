Left Menu

UN Rights Office Faces Financial Turmoil Amidst Donor Cuts

The United Nations Human Rights Office is experiencing a severe financial crisis due to a $60 million funding shortfall. This shortfall, caused by donor state funding cuts, could lead to an inability to staff human rights presences in 11 countries, potentially resulting in human suffering worldwide.

The United Nations Human Rights Office is grappling with a significant financial shortfall of $60 million this year, warned officials on Wednesday. The deficit has been attributed to reductions in funding by donor states.

Volker Turk, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed grave concern over the impact of these financial constraints. Speaking to reporters in Geneva, he highlighted the inability to staff 11 countries with a necessary human rights presence due to budget constraints.

This funding crisis is projected to have dire consequences, Turk remarked, stressing that without adequate support, many will suffer as a result of unmet human rights needs.

