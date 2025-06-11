UN Rights Office Faces Financial Turmoil Amidst Donor Cuts

The United Nations Human Rights Office is grappling with a significant financial shortfall of $60 million this year, warned officials on Wednesday. The deficit has been attributed to reductions in funding by donor states.

Volker Turk, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed grave concern over the impact of these financial constraints. Speaking to reporters in Geneva, he highlighted the inability to staff 11 countries with a necessary human rights presence due to budget constraints.

This funding crisis is projected to have dire consequences, Turk remarked, stressing that without adequate support, many will suffer as a result of unmet human rights needs.

