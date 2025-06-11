Family Ties and Tragedy: The Murder of Raja Raghuvanshi

Govind Raghuvanshi has announced his support for the family of Raja Raghuvanshi, his brother-in-law who was murdered during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya.

Visibly emotional, Govind promised to pursue a legal battle to secure justice for Raja while acknowledging the complexity of the situation given his sister's involvement.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of conspiring in the murder alongside others, surrendered in Uttar Pradesh. The case exposes tangled family loyalties and alleged romantic entanglements that complicate the quest for justice.

