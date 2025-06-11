Family Ties and Tragedy: The Murder of Raja Raghuvanshi
Govind Raghuvanshi vows to support the family of his brother-in-law, Raja Raghuvanshi, who was murdered during a honeymoon trip. His sister, Sonam, along with accomplices, is accused of the crime. Govind pledges to pursue legal justice while acknowledging the familial complexities involved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Govind Raghuvanshi has announced his support for the family of Raja Raghuvanshi, his brother-in-law who was murdered during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya.
Visibly emotional, Govind promised to pursue a legal battle to secure justice for Raja while acknowledging the complexity of the situation given his sister's involvement.
Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of conspiring in the murder alongside others, surrendered in Uttar Pradesh. The case exposes tangled family loyalties and alleged romantic entanglements that complicate the quest for justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Upholding Justice: Delhi High Court's Stance on Gender-Based Abuse Against Judges
Outcry Over Police Brutality in Tenali: HRF Demands Justice
New judge elected to the International Court of Justice
Life Sentence for 2015 Murder Ensures Justice Prevails
Intense Search Amid Scenic Landscapes: Indore Couple Disappears in Meghalaya